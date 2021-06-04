Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Short Interest Up 25.3% in May

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 29th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,441,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REFG opened at $0.02 on Friday. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03.
About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions
See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.