Megacoin Reaches Market Cap of $372,999.93 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $372,999.93 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.04 or 0.00480637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,518,550 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

