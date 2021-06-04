Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.54. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 3,675 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$447.98 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.27 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.31%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

