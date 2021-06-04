Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMIZF shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

SMIZF opened at $9.02 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.