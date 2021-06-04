Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Boosted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $74.24. 175,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,798,538. The firm has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

