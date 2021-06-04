Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 596.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%.
Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $919.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MESO. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.
About Mesoblast
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.
See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.