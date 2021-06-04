Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 596.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $919.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MESO. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

