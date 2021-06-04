Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 246,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $283,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 542,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,803,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

