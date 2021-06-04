Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,169 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $182.01 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

