MiL.k (MLK) Hits One Day Volume of $1.23 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00003796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $109.54 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00068227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.49 or 0.00296586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00240226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.74 or 0.01134289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,861.13 or 0.99849709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

