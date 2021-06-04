MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07, Zacks reports. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 101.19% and a negative net margin of 79.93%.

Shares of MIND opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.05. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

