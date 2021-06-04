Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,151,000 after buying an additional 869,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after buying an additional 248,154 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after buying an additional 364,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.18. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,025 shares of company stock worth $3,249,929. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

