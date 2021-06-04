Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.18. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,929. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,151,000 after acquiring an additional 869,526 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after buying an additional 701,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,067,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after buying an additional 364,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,383,000 after buying an additional 278,868 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

