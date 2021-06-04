Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Hits Market Cap of $19.97 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.76 or 0.00046644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $19.97 million and approximately $5,006.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00067915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.85 or 0.00314685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00252606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.96 or 0.01149955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,116.85 or 1.00083891 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00032973 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.