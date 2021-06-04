Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will report $29.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $52.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $96.42 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $146.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $517.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.28.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

