Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,138.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

