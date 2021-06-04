Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 601 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in QIAGEN by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

