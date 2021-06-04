Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,400 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Western Digital stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

