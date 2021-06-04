Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $339,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $56.23 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

