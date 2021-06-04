Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Up 24.9% in May

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 29th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after buying an additional 696,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 897,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 599,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after buying an additional 480,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.