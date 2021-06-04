Mixin 24-Hour Volume Hits $33,865.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $226.23 million and $33,865.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for about $403.53 or 0.01090179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,636 coins. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

