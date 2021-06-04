(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKGAY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on (MKGAY) in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 on Friday. (MKGAY) has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

