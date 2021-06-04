MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.43)-$(0.40) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.33). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.01 million.MongoDB also updated its FY22 guidance to $(1.38)-$(1.25) EPS.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $16.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.15. 1,207,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,071. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.49.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.31.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,894,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.