MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of MDB opened at $271.15 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.49.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total value of $2,669,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,488,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.19.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

