MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.19.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $271.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

