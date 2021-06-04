More Coin Price Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, More Coin has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $141,235.62 and approximately $762.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.01007477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.57 or 0.10067601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00052432 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

