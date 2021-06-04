Morgan Stanley Boosts Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $31.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 33.92.

NYSE EDR opened at 29.10 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 23.25 and a 52-week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

