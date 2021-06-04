Morgan Stanley Boosts Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $31.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 33.92.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

NYSE EDR opened at 29.10 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 23.25 and a 52-week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.