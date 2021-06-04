Morgan Stanley Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $265.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $317.59.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $306.31 on Thursday. FedEx has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.07. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in FedEx by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,570 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.