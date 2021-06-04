Morgan Stanley Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $350.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.09.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $332.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.41.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.