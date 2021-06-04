Morgan Stanley Raises C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $62.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.22.

NYSE:AI opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.77. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at $60,927,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $98,846,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

