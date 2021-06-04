Morguard (TSE:MRC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $126.97

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$126.97 and traded as high as C$150.17. Morguard shares last traded at C$149.44, with a volume of 5,430 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Morguard in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.72%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

