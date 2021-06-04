Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Major Shareholder Sells $2,851,910.88 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total transaction of $2,851,910.88. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of MORN stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.90. The company had a trading volume of 63,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,340. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.19 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.23.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

