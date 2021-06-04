Morningstar Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,640. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

