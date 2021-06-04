Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,084 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $34,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,037. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

