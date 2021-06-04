Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 8,535 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 487,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $66,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.