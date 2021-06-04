Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 36,405 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,405 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.16% of FirstEnergy worth $29,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

FE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

