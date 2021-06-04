Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Peter Linde Sells 6,000 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Peter Linde sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $299,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $54.27 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

