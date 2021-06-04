MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.13 ($123.68).

MorphoSys stock opened at €64.52 ($75.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of €72.93. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €61.66 ($72.54) and a twelve month high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

