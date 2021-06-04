Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MOHCY stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Motor Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Get Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries alerts:

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refinery's Activities, Sales to/from Gas Stations, and Services. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.