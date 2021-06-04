Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading Down 2.2%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD) dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 11,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 129,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mountain Province Diamonds from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$94.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

