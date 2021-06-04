Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Movado Group worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,617,000 after purchasing an additional 107,936 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 303,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 185,657 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOV opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $694.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

