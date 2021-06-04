Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Mueller Industries worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,847,000 after buying an additional 517,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,914,000 after buying an additional 52,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,977,000 after purchasing an additional 382,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,924,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

MLI opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.03.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.