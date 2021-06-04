MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 121,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $92,257,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 216,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 375,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.