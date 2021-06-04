MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,292 shares of company stock worth $17,667,026 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $282.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.57.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.