MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $3.11 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,800 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Boston Partners increased its stake in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.34. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

