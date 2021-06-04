MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $4.14 Million in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.06% of TCF Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,844,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,590,000 after buying an additional 1,485,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,282,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,419,000 after purchasing an additional 229,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,127,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,435 shares of company stock worth $1,506,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.