MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $6.67 Million Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,654,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

