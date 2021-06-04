MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,468,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

