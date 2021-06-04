MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 108.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 208,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 54.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.2% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $131.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

