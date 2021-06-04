Must Asset Management Inc. Sells 105,346 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Must Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 88.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,346 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies comprises about 0.4% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $227,890,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth $184,183,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $178,413,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Slack Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,775 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $44,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,164.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WORK. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

