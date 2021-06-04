Nancy Hawthorne Sells 1,250 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nancy Hawthorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.41. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

